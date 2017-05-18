Dover Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department is currently investigating a Wednesday night that left one man injured.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:27 PM at a residence on the 200 block of North Street. Police reported to the scene and blocked off the area where they found a 22-year-old male victim hit by gun fire. Police say the victim suffered a graze wound to the head and gunshot wound to his hand. He was transported to Kent General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter and ask if anyone has any information to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.