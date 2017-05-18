Maryland Governor Launches New Economic Development Strategy - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is launching a new economic development strategy focusing on further developing the life sciences and cybersecurity industries.
    
Hogan announced the plan called Excel Maryland at the first Governor's Business Summit on Thursday in Baltimore.
    
A steering committee will include state officials in partnership with Johns Hopkins University and the University System of Maryland. Excel Maryland will focus on developing collaborative strategies. It will be led by Susan Bannister, who is the founding president and CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.
    
Hogan says the initiative will help accelerate growth in areas where Maryland already leads, including life sciences and cybersecurity. The Republican governor says it builds on his mission to demonstrate that Maryland is "open for business."

“Saying we are ‘Open for Business’ isn’t just a catchy slogan on road signs – it actually defines our mission, and it’s why I ran for governor,” Hogan said. “We said we were going to help our businesses grow, put more Marylanders to work, and turn our economy around, and we have been doing exactly what we said we would do. Maryland’s economy is stronger than it’s been in more than a decade.”

