Delaware Senate Revises, Approves Bill Regarding Medical Marijuana

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The state Senate has approved a revised bill expanding the permissible uses for medical marijuana in Delaware, two days after the original measure failed to win passage amid unaddressed concerns of the medical industry.
    
Senators on Thursday approved a motion to rescind Tuesday's roll call, then passed the revised bill unanimously.
    
The revised bill strikes a provision that added debilitating anxiety to the list of conditions and illnesses for which medical marijuana can be prescribed. The anxiety definition includes generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety.
    
Instead, the amended legislation only removes a requirement that a psychiatrist sign an application for someone seeking to use medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. Instead, any physician would be allowed to verify the application.

