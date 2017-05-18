Heat on Delmarva Doesn't Deter People From Enjoying the Outdoors

MILTON, Del. - Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.More
DelDOT is building a new roundabout in the hopes of stopping crashes in Sussex County.More
People in Salisbury braved the heat on Thursday.More
Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman.More
Maryland State Police say a second victim involved in a Wednesday head-on crash on Route 50 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has succumbed to his injuries.More
A special Education teacher at Wicomico High School has been charged with sex abuse involving a minor and has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.More
A joint investigation between Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Justice seizes one of the largest heroin hauls in state history. 13 people are now charged in connection to operation "Duck Hunt."More
The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.
The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.More
A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.
Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.More
Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.
Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.
Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.More
