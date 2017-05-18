Heat on Delmarva Doesn't Deter People From Enjoying the Outdoors - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SALISBURY, Md.- People in Salisbury braved the heat on Thursday.

With temperatures soaring close to 90 degrees, people in Salisbury said that wasn't high enough to keep them inside.

Some people stopped by the Salisbury Zoo, played tennis or even went for a run.

But, others like Eric Blades from Coastal Comfort Heating and Air Conditioning, were outside trying to keep people cool.

Blades said that around this time of year when the temperatures get higher than 75 degrees, the calls for AC unit maintenance start flowing in.

"We receive about 4-5 calls a day on a normal day. But, once we get up into the 90's each tech, we have about 5 techs running service calls, they're probably running about 8-10 calls a day," Blades said.

Blades said a lot of people forget to provide maintenance to their AC units until the summertime. He said these units are like cars, something that always need maintenance no matter the season. 

But Blades wasn't the only one outside. Donald Parks of Salisbury, was playing tennis with a few friends and said he was un-phased by the scorching temperatures. 

"I don't mind the heat because it's hot. I just love to play tennis and endure the weather no matter how hot it is," Parks said.  

Fridays temperatures are said to be just a high for those who aren't willing to work up a sweat outside and will drop once the weekend hits. 

