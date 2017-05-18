Roundabout Construction Underway In Georgetown - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Roundabout Construction Underway In Georgetown


By Madeleine Overturf
GEORGETOWN, Del. - DelDOT is building a new roundabout in the hopes of stopping crashes in Sussex County.

A roundabout is currently under construction at the intersection of Zoar Road, Bethesda Road and Speedway Road near the Georgetown Speedway. DelDOT engineer Sarah Powell says the project's goal is safety.

"There's been about 40 crashes here in the past ten years," she says. "The current intersection is very confusing for motorists."

According to DelDOT, a roundabout reduces the likelihood of crashes due to its shape. They say a typical four-way intersection has 32 points of conflict at which two vehicles might collide, whereas a roundabout has only eight conflict areas. Powell says it makes people slow down too.

"With reduced speeds in roundabouts--as you enter a roundabout, you're going a lot slower--and the with less motorist conflict points, statistics have shown up to a 90 percent reduction in fatalities and up to a 75 percent reduction in injury crashes."

There are 13 roundabouts in Delaware. The existing two in Sussex County are the Georgetown Circle and the roundabout on Rehoboth Avenue.

The construction for the project has shut down those roads. Detours are as follows. 

North on Zoar Road, left onto Governor Stockley Road, right on US 113, right on Woodbranch Road and return to Zoar Road.

South on Zoar Road, right on Woodbranch Road, left on US 113, left onto Governor Stockley Road and back to Zoar Road.

DelDOT says the project will cost about $1.4 million, with the federal government paying for 80 percent, and the remaining 20 percent coming from state funds. All work should be complete in September. 

