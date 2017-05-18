Little Chop Tank River Gets Millions of Oysters Dumped Into It

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- Oysters were planted in the Little Chop Tank River sanctuary Thursday.

Millions of oysters were planted in the Chesapeake Thursday, but environmentalists say there's still an anchor weighing down their boat.

The Chesapeake Bay founding have been planting oysters since 1998. They say that by 2025 they will have planted oysters in five tributaries that connect to the bay.

Shells were dispersed off the boat "Patricia Camble" and captain Karl Willey said how important oysters are to the restoration of the Chesapeake.

"It's very important for the ecosystem to have these imbedded because they support other systems in the food web." So, its a great mixing bowl for the bay and also provides habitat for critters," Willey said.

Even though they might look like just shells, under a magnifying glass baby oysters, or spat, are the future of the Chesapeake Bay.

Doug Myers, Maryland Senior Scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said, "So were creating a back of oysters that are going to be able to support the fishery for decade to come in the future and were rebuilding the original native ecosystem throughout the bay."

But these oysters are facing a huge problem and that's funding. A necessity Tom Zolper, Assistant Media Director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, says supports oyster growth and the bay's health.

" So were surprised that and certainly really disappointed that this could end just when its really beginning to take off," Zolper said.