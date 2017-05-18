Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

GLASGOW, Del. -- Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

"Our family lost a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather. A year has passed, and our family has endured sleepless nights and the pain of not knowing what happened to Jimmy," said Jeff Leager, the brother of James Leager.

Delaware State Police say Leager was found in late April 2016 in his truck on a farm along Blackbird Greenspring Road near Smyrna with serious injuries to his head and torso. Weeks later, he died at Kent General Hospital in Dover.

His death, relatives said, left a hole in their lives.

"[James] will never get to see how his grandson will be. Never get to see him grow up, graduate, get married, have kids, have grandkids," said Jamie Gilbert, the daughter of James Leager.

Police said they do not believe what happened to Leager was random but did not give much information about how the investigation has proceeded over the past year. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma, though the means are undetermined, according to Cpl. Jeffrey Hale, a state police spokesman.

Police have asked anyone with information on Leager's death to contact Detective Dan Grassi at (302) 365-8441. Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333, online at tipsubmit.com or with an anonymous text sent to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."