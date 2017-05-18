Va. Governor Visits Wallops Island to Mark Opening of UAV Airfield

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's governor has helped launch a $5 million runway dedicated to drone research and development on the Eastern Shore.

Gov. McAuliffe addressed the crowd Thursday, saying he was proud of this new venture and is committed to growing the drone industry in Virginia.

"This is the evolution that's going on," McAuliffe said. "My dream is to have a drone in every home...but the key to a drone in every home; when you flip it over, I want everyone of them to say manufactured in the Commonwealth of Virginia."



The office of Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a press release Thursday that he also flew in an aircraft that can be piloted remotely.



The Daily Press reports that NASA Wallops Flight Facility says the governor wouldn't use the new runway, but on one of NASA's larger airstrips on its main base a few miles away. A pilot was aboard the plane as backup.



Virginia Space, which manages the state-owned Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, is seeking customers for the airstrip. Officials say the 3,000-foot long runway built for unmanned aerial vehicles or systems on the north end of the island is the only one of its kind in the country.