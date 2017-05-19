Lawmakers Eye New Industry in Protected Delaware Coast Zone - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lawmakers Eye New Industry in Protected Delaware Coast Zone

Posted: Updated:
Legislative Hall in Dover. Legislative Hall in Dover.

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Lawmakers have introduced a bill to open parts of Delaware's environmentally protected coastal zone to heavy industry.
    
The legislation introduced Thursday establishes a permitting process for new use of 14 existing heavy industry sites, most of them abandoned and polluted brownfields.
    
The bill also would allow the currently prohibited transfer of bulk products such as oil and minerals at nine sites that had docking facilities or piers before the Coastal Zone Act was enacted in June 1971.
    
Supporters of the bill, including Gov. John Carney, say it could spur manufacturing and job creation.
    
The bill would not allow certain heavy industry uses that did not exist in 1971, including oil refineries, paper and steel mills, incinerators and liquefied natural gas terminals. The Delaware City oil refinery would remain grandfathered.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • New Canisters Boost Beer Production

    New Canisters Boost Beer Production

    Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.

    The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.

    More

    Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.

    The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.

    More

  • Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

    Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

    More

    Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

    Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices