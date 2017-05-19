Delaware House Approves Corporate Tax Increases - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware House Approves Corporate Tax Increases

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- House lawmakers in Delaware have approved a bill increasing taxes on large corporations as part of an effort to find additional revenue to help balance a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
    
Under the legislation approved Thursday, many companies incorporated in Delaware would see their maximum corporate franchise tax payments increase from $180,000 to $200,000. The legislation also creates a second-tier tax of $250,000 annually for the largest corporations.
    
The bill is expected to generate an additional $116 million annually for the state's general fund.
    
Carney also has proposed raising personal income taxes and tobacco taxes to generate an additional $80 million in revenue.
    
Members of the legislature's budget-writing committee are scheduled to begin drafting a spending plan for fiscal 2018 next week.

