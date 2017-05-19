Georgetown Man Arrested After Crashing Car into 5-year-old on Bicycle

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Authorities say a Georgetown man is facing vehicular assault, drunk driving and related charges after he struck a 5-year-old child on a bicycle.

Delaware State Police said the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Thursday as 26-year-old Rogelio Lopez-Perez was operating a 1997 Toyota Corolla in the Sand Hill Acres MHP. Troopers said Lopez-Perez had just entered into the park when he turned onto Widgeon Road and failed to see a 5-year-old boy sitting on his bicycle near the edge of the roadway and struck the child with the front of the car. Lopez-Perez immediately stopped his vehicle in the roadway upon hearing the crash, according to police.

The 5-year-old was transported by EMS to Beebe Healthcare in Lewes where he was admitted with undetermined injuries.

Rogelio Lopez-Perez was taken to Troop 4 in Georgetown where a DUI investigation ensued. He was later charged with first-degree vehicular assault, DUI and driving without a valid license. He was arraigned at JP3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,100 secured bond.