Felton Man Charged with 5th DUI Offense After Crash

A Felton man is charged with his 5th DUI offense after police say he crashed into two parked cars in Harrington on Thursday night.More
Police have arrested the third and final suspect wanted in connection with a Salisbury home invasion that left a 69-year-old man injured after he was beaten by baseball bats.More
Authorities say a Georgetown, Del. man is facing vehicular assault, drunk driving and related charges after he struck a 5-year-old child on a bicycle.More
A joint investigation between Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Justice seizes one of the largest heroin hauls in state history. 13 people are now charged in connection to operation "Duck Hunt."More
Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman.More
Maryland State Police say a second victim involved in a Wednesday head-on crash on Route 50 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has succumbed to his injuries.More
A special Education teacher at Wicomico High School has been charged with sex abuse involving a minor and has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.More
Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.
The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.More
Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.
Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.More
It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.
Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.More
