Felton Man Charged with 5th DUI Offense After Crash

HARRINGTON, Del.- A Felton man is charged with his 5th DUI offense after police say he crashed into two parked cars in Harrington on Thursday night. 

Harrington police said that shortly before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking Lot of the Liberty Plaza Shopping center for a report of a car accident. Officers arrived on scene and located 31-year-old Christopher J. Russum, who witnesses identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. After officers administered standard field sobriety tests they took Russum into custody and transported him to the Harrington Police Department.

Police said that during a search of Russum's vehicle, officers located drug paraphernalia inside it.

According to police, a computer check revealed Russum had four previous DUI convictions dating back to 2003 and his driver’s license was currently suspended. He was charged with 5th offense driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked and several other traffic violations. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $6,203 secured bond. 

