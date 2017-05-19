Woman Robbed While Walking Dog in Magnolia Neighborhood

MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police are investigating the robbery of a woman who was walking her dog at the time of the incident.

Delaware State Police say the 57-year-old victim was in Magnolia's Paris Villa development, in the area of Plum Drive and Apple Run around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, three men approached her, and one of them ripped open the plastic bag she was carrying containing her money. When the cash fell to the ground, police say the suspects grabbed it and ran northbound on Apple Run.

Fortunately neither the woman nor her dog were hurt, and police say the men were not reported to have any weapons with them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at 302-698-8434. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, visiting www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."