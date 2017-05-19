Former Owner of O.C. Jamboree Gets 36 Years in Prison on Child P - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Owner of O.C. Jamboree Gets 36 Years in Prison on Child Porn Charges

David Edward Weatherholtz

BALTIMORE, Md – A federal judge on Friday sentenced the former owner of O.C. Jamboree in West Ocean City to 36 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release on child pornography charges.

The sentencing of 57-year-old David Edward Weatherholtz, of Berlin, Md., occurred nearly three months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child porn.

According to his plea agreement, from at least August 1990 through his arrest in 2015, Weatherholtz had sexual contact and/or sexual intercourse with at least four minors, including family members and a child whom he mentored and taught as owner of the theater business named “OC Jamboree” in Ocean City, Md.

On Dec. 3, 2014, an undercover detective corporal with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a sexually explicit ad placed on an internet website. Records obtained from the website identified Weatherholtz as the person who posted the advertisement and further indicated that the ad was one of many posted by Weatherholtz from 2009 to December 2014 for the purpose of meeting young males interested in sex. 

Court documents show Weatherholtz and the undercover detective exchanged emails and text messages, in which the detective identified himself as a 13-year-old deaf white male who lived with his aunt in Snow Hill.  Weatherholtz sent the detective two video files by text messages.  In the first video file Weatherholtz depicted himself greeting the purported 13-year-old deaf boy, and in the second video file he pretended to be the 13-year-old deaf boy greeting Weatherholtz. 

According to prosecutors, Weatherholtz arranged to meet the purported 13-year-old male at a restaurant in Snow Hill on Dec. 16, 2014, and indicated that he would bring the boy back to his residence.  When Weatherholtz arrived at the meeting location, he was taken into custody.  A search warrant was also executed at his home and law enforcement seized numerous computers, hard drives, and other media storage devices. Subsequent forensic analysis of those items recovered numerous still photographs and a video of Weatherholtz engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor male victim, prosecutors said.  The images and video indicate that the sexual abuse began when the victim was 12-years-old and that Weatherholtz met the victim through his work as a musician, music teacher and owner of OC Jamboree, investigators said.

At some point between January and August 2016, the commercial building formerly occupied by OC Jamboree was sold to a new owner.  On August 17, 2016, an employee of the new owner found a box on the property that was address to “Aaron Weatherholtz” – the defendant’s dog – and that listed the sender as one of Weatherholtz’s relatives. According to court documents, inside the box were photos of minor males engaged in sex acts; sheets of paper called “official progress charts” that depicted dated, hand-traced outlines of erect male penises; CDs and DVDs; and two VHS-compatible camcorder cassette tapes.  Prosecutors said a review of that material revealed three other minor male victims engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including video of Weatherholtz engaged in sexually explicit conduct with two minor family members.

Weatherholtz faced a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison followed by up to lifetime of supervised release for each of the two counts of producing child pornography. 

