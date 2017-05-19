Chief of Delaware Prisons Leaves Post, Takes New State Job - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Chief of Delaware Prisons Leaves Post, Takes New State Job

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The head of the division in charge of Delaware's prisons has left the post in the wake of a deadly inmate riot and hostage taking.
    
Department of Correction officials confirmed Friday that Christopher Klein is no longer chief of the Bureau of Prisons.
    
Officials said Klein has taken a new job in the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which is headed by former DOC Commissioner Robert Coupe.
    
As bureau chief, Klein oversaw Delaware's four prisons, including the maximum-security James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.
    
Inmates took over a building at Vaughn on Feb. 1, taking four staffers hostage. Correctional officer Lt. Steven Floyd was killed.
    
The former warden at Vaughn, David Pierce, has been reassigned.

