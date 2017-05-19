Long Neck Kick n' Chicken To Re-open Wednesday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Long Neck Kick n' Chicken To Re-open Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

LONG NECK, Del.- After closing its doors due to multiple robberies, the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is set to re-open Wednesday morning.

Owner Charlie Pollard confirms that he decided to re-open after seeing the community come together in light of a perceived uptick in crime.

"I felt like [originally] I was standing there alone without any help," he said. "Now I have teammates."

In a Facebook post on the restaurant's page, Pollard thanks the founders of Long Neck Strong, and writes the following. 

 I always say, "Do the right thing no matter what people do to you"

Having said all that, the right thing is for us to do our part to help the community deal with the crime issues. 
The right thing at this point in time is to reopen the Long Neck store.

Pollard tells WBOC some of the location's employees will be coming back, but others are hesitant to return due to the crime. Pollard says he will make some security changes to the restaurant, including high-intensity outdoor lighting and looking at better surveillance cameras. 

The restaurant is slated to re-open Wednesday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • New Canisters Boost Beer Production

    New Canisters Boost Beer Production

    Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.

    The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.

    More

    Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.

    The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

  • Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

    Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

    More

    Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

    Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices