Long Neck Kick n' Chicken To Re-open Wednesday

LONG NECK, Del.- After closing its doors due to multiple robberies, the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is set to re-open Wednesday morning.

Owner Charlie Pollard confirms that he decided to re-open after seeing the community come together in light of a perceived uptick in crime.

"I felt like [originally] I was standing there alone without any help," he said. "Now I have teammates."

In a Facebook post on the restaurant's page, Pollard thanks the founders of Long Neck Strong, and writes the following.

I always say, "Do the right thing no matter what people do to you" Having said all that, the right thing is for us to do our part to help the community deal with the crime issues.

The right thing at this point in time is to reopen the Long Neck store.

Pollard tells WBOC some of the location's employees will be coming back, but others are hesitant to return due to the crime. Pollard says he will make some security changes to the restaurant, including high-intensity outdoor lighting and looking at better surveillance cameras.

The restaurant is slated to re-open Wednesday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m.