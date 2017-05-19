Correction Department Announces New Warden at Vaughn Prison, Bureau Chief for Delaware Prisons

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware officials on Friday announced there will be a new bureau chief for prisons and warden at the Vaughn Correctional Center, months after inmates seized control of a building at the facility in a hostage situation that also saw the death of a correctional officer.

Steven Wesley will leave his post as warden at the Howard Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington to become the Bureau Chief for Prisons while Lt. Col. Dana Metzger, a longtime member of the Air Force, will become the new warden at Vaughn.

Wesley replaces Christopher Klein, who has taken a job with the Delaware Department of Homeland Security.

Metzger takes over after former Vaughn Warden David Pierce, who was reassigned. Deputy Warden Phil Parker had been serving as the interim warden.

The changes come more than three months after the hostage situation at Vaughn, which began on Feb. 1 and saw the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd. He was pronounced dead after law enforcement stormed Building C at Vaughn on Feb. 2.