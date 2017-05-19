Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

"After 27 of these you treat them like a nor'easter or a snow storm. You get your parking space, you buy your groceries, keep the doors and windows closed and you don't let the cat out," said Mark Edmond of Berlin.

But, Edmond wasn't alone. Others on Delmarva said these types of events keep them from coming to the beach. 

"I generally stay away from Ocean City in the summer. Love to come in the fall, love to come in the spring. But, the traffic and all of the special events kind of keeps me away," said Joanne Johnson of Hebron.

Ocean City Mayor, Rick Meehan said those aren't the first complaints he's gotten about cruisin'.

"We enlist the help of not just our police department but other allied agencies from Worcester and Wicomico County and even other... Just to help to try to stop those who have the loud mufflers or aren't obeying our laws," Mayor Meehan said.

Mayor Meehan also stressed that like all events, cruisin' has it's pro's and con's. This one in particular he says brings a lot of business to Ocean City and starts off the summer season on a high note. 

