Indian River School District Denies School is "Dumping Ground"

By Micheal Kettelberger
FRANKFORD, Del. (AP) - The Indian River School District says it does not dump students as punishment into the George Washington Carver Academy in Frankford.
    
Media outlets report the district is responding to an amended lawsuit brought earlier this month by the Coalition for Education Reform - a Sussex County group that promotes the educational experience for minorities.
    
The original lawsuit was filed in September on behalf of five students who said their rights were being violated under the 14th amendment and the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Two students have since joined the lawsuit.
    
The lawsuit says Indian River uses Carver as a "dumping ground" for African-American students deemed to be "troublemakers," and that students have suffered abuse.
    
The district has denied all allegations and has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

