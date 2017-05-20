Milford Man Steals Over $2,300 of Cologne, Police Say - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Man Steals Over $2,300 of Cologne, Police Say

Samlie Irvin Jr.; 50 Samlie Irvin Jr.; 50

MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are searching for a man they say stole over $2,300 worth of cologne in just one week in March.

According to police, 50-year-old Samlie Irvin Jr. of Milford entered the following stores and stole cologne after breaking into the locked display cases with some type of tool:

  • Walgreens, 3301 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington – occurred Saturday March 25, 2017 at approximately 9:28 p.m.
  • Walgreens, 4201 Concord Pike, Wilmington –occurred Monday March 27, 2017 at approximately 12:23 p.m.
  • Walgreens, 5506 South DuPont Highway, Dover – occurred Wednesday March 29, 2017 at approximately 6:52 p.m.
  • Walgreens, 52 West Birdie Lane, Magnolia – occurred Wednesday March 29, 2017 at approximately 5:40 p.m. (This was an attempted Shoplifting as the suspect was unable to enter the display case or remove any items.)

Police have since charged Irvin Jr with two counts of Possession of Shoplifting Tools, Criminal Mischief, Shoplifting, and Attempted Shoplifting.  There is also a writ out for his arrest from Kent County Superior Court. 

Police say if anyone has any information on Irvin's whereabouts they should contact Trooper Spanier at 302-698-8548 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be posted at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or via text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

