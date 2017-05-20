Laurel Man Arrested for Reportedly Stealing Women's Underwear

LAUREL, Del. - A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.

According to the Delaware State Police, shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, police received a 911 call from a home on the 30000 block of Penn Street in Laurel. The caller said someone broke in. When police arrived on scene, they learned that two women who live in the home heard an unusual noise and locked themselves in a bedroom. A man then tried to get in the bedroom, and the two women escaped from the window and ran to a nearby neighbor where they called 911.

Delaware State Police Troopers and Laurel Police Department officers responded and witnesses said a man left the area and acted suspiciously. Laurel police officers later found that man, identified as 21-year-old Tyrone M. Jenkins-Heath Jr. of Laurel. They say Jenkins-Heath was walking through a nearby yard and had in his possession a pair of ladies' underwear. One of the victims said the pair were hers.

Jenkins-Heath was then taken to Troop 5 and charged with Burglary 2nd, Theft, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief, and two counts of Attempted Rape 2nd after he told police his intentions were to have one or both of the women perform unlawful sexual acts on him.

Jenkins-Heath is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on $396,300.00 cash bond.