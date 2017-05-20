Laurel Man Arrested for Reportedly Stealing Women's Underwear - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Laurel Man Arrested for Reportedly Stealing Women's Underwear

Posted: Updated:
Tyrone Jenkins-Heath Jr.; 21 Tyrone Jenkins-Heath Jr.; 21

LAUREL, Del. - A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.

According to the Delaware State Police, shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, police received a 911  call from a home on the 30000 block of Penn Street in Laurel. The caller said someone broke in. When police arrived on scene, they learned that two women who live in the home heard an unusual noise and locked themselves in a bedroom. A man then tried to get in the bedroom, and the two women escaped from the window and ran to a nearby neighbor where they called 911.

Delaware State Police Troopers and Laurel Police Department officers responded and witnesses said a man left the area and acted suspiciously. Laurel police officers later found that man, identified as 21-year-old Tyrone M. Jenkins-Heath Jr. of Laurel. They say Jenkins-Heath was walking through a nearby yard and had in his possession a pair of ladies' underwear. One of the victims said the pair were hers.

Jenkins-Heath was then taken to Troop 5 and charged with Burglary 2nd, Theft, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief, and two counts of Attempted Rape 2nd after he told police his intentions were to have one or both of the women perform unlawful sexual acts on him.

Jenkins-Heath is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on $396,300.00 cash bond.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices