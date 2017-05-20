Former IRSD Student Arrested for Shooting Gun on School Property

DAGSBORO, Del. - A 19-year-old Dagsboro man has been arrested after he shot a gun on school property.

Delaware State Police say at 2:50 p.m. on May 2nd, Jamal J. Burrell was at Indian River High School when he got into another student's car and put a bandanna on his face. Police say as the student and Burrell were leaving campus, Burrell leaned out of the passenger window and shot three or four rounds from an unknown type of firearm into the air. The next day, an Indian River School District School Resource Officer (SRO) went to Burrell's home and arrested him without incident. It was determined then that the weapon in question was a BB gun.

Burrell has been charged with the misdemeanor offenses of Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone and Disorderly Conduct. He was given a $300 unsecured bond along with a no contact order with all Indian River School property.