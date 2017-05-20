Dover Drive-By Shooting Injures One

DOVER, Del. -- A Dover man on Friday was shot in the foot at his home and returned fire against the shooter, city police said.

It happened about 6:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Farm View Drive, according to Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman.

The man was shot in the foot after a Chevy Impala stopped in front of his residence and someone opened fire, Hoffman said.

The vehicle circled around and gunfire was again directed toward the man, Hoffman said.

The man shot returned fire but it was unknown if anyone was struck, police said.

The man was taken to Kent General Hospital by a friend for treatment of his foot injury, Hoffman said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App