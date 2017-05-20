Dover Drive-By Shooting Injures One - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Drive-By Shooting Injures One

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- A Dover man on Friday was shot in the foot at his home and returned fire against the shooter, city police said.

It happened about 6:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Farm View Drive, according to Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman.

The man was shot in the foot after a Chevy Impala stopped in front of his residence and someone opened fire, Hoffman said.

The vehicle circled around and gunfire was again directed toward the man, Hoffman said.

The man shot returned fire but it was unknown if anyone was struck, police said.

The man was taken to Kent General Hospital by a friend for treatment of his foot injury, Hoffman said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dover Drive-By Shooting Injures One

    Dover Drive-By Shooting Injures One

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:56:03 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:57:00 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- A Dover man on Friday was shot in the foot at his home and returned fire against the shooter, city police said. It happened about 6:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Fairview Drive, according to Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman. The man was shot in the foot after a Chevy Impala stopped in front of his residence and someone opened fire, Hoffman said. The vehicle circled around and gunfire was again directed toward the man, Hoffman said. The man shot retur...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Dover man on Friday was shot in the foot at his home and returned fire against the shooter, city police said. It happened about 6:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Fairview Drive, according to Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman. The man was shot in the foot after a Chevy Impala stopped in front of his residence and someone opened fire, Hoffman said. The vehicle circled around and gunfire was again directed toward the man, Hoffman said. The man shot retur...

    More

  • DE Judge Rejects Rape Appeal

    DE Judge Rejects Rape Appeal

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:52:43 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:52:26 GMT

    A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.      

    More

    A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.      

    More

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:00:52 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:52:06 GMT

      Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    More

      Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices