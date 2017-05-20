Troopers Seek Public's Help Finding Suspect

LEWES, DE. – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Stanley Mumford, 32 of Millsboro, who is wanted for Strangulation, Assault 3rd, and Theft. He is also wanted out of Sussex County Family Court on a capias.

Mumford is wanted in connection with an alleged incident that occurred on Thursday May 11, 2017 around 12:30 a.m. in the 34000 block of Mulberry Lane, when he struck a 31-year-old female victim in the face with a closed fist, choked her, and then stole her cell phone.

If anyone has any information in reference to Stanley Mumford’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Corporal D. Patterson at 302-703-3326 . Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”