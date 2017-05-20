Detectives Make Arrest in Frankford Burglary Spree - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Detectives Make Arrest in Frankford Burglary Spree

Justin R. Holderbaum, 34 Justin R. Holderbaum, 34

FRANKFORD, Del.– State Police Criminal Investigators at Troop 4 have made an arrest into a series of residential burglaries in the Frankford area.

Detectives recently arrested Justin R. Holderbaum, 34 of Frankford, in connection with multiple residential burglaries committed in the Plantation Park Development that occurred between October of 2016 to April of 2017.  These burglaries occurred at various hours of the day to residences that were unoccupied at the time.  Once breaking into the houses or outbuildings by prying the doors open, Holderbaum would remove various electronic devices, currency, jewelry, lawn equipment, and other power tools, and then pawn the items at area pawn shops.

Justin Holderbaum was charged with seven counts of Burglary, five counts of Possession of Burglar Tools, seven counts of Theft, five counts of Falsifying Business Documents, six counts of Selling Stolen Property, and six counts of Criminal Mischief.  He was arraigned at JP3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $39,150.00 secured bond.

