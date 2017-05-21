MSP Arrest Three Somerset County Burglary Suspects

DEAL ISLAND, Md - Friday night, Maryland State Police Troopers got a call for a burglary in progress and were able to arrest three suspects.

Just before 7:30 p.m. troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack in Somerset County were dispatched to 9120 Deal Island Road, Wenona, Maryland.

When troopers arrived, along with deputies from Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, they found a broken door with obvious forced entry. When police searched the home, they found numerous people inside without the home-owner’s permission.

The following individuals were charged with burglary in the 4th degree with the following dispositions:

Janie Francis Jenkins, 50 years old from Princess Anne, Maryland, released on Personal Recognizance.

Joseph George Hoffman, 46 years old from Princess Anne, Maryland, held at Somerset County Jail on $15,000 bond.

Richard Joseph Rusch, 25 years old from Princess Anne Maryland, released on Personal Recognizance.