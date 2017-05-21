OCPD Indentify Victim in Fatal Pedestrian Crash

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Police say around approximately 2:24 a.m. at 45th Street and Coastal Highway, James R. Ednie, 23, of Kelton, PA was crossing the street when he was hit by a car traveling northbound. Police say Ednie was not using a crosswalk; good samaritans tried to perform life saving efforts, but Ednie was pronounced dead at Atlantic General Hospital.

The driver of the car, Stanley Faison, 50, of Waldorf, MD, was arrested and has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and multiple other traffic related charges. Faison is currently being held at the Ocean City Public Safety Building pending an initial appearance before a Maryland District Court Commissioner.