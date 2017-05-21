OCPD Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning that killed a pedestrian.

Details are limited but police said the crash happened at approximately 2:24 a.m. at 45th Street and Coastal Highway.

Northbound Coastal Highway is being diverted at 44th Street as crash reconstructionists continue to investigate the scene.

The name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin. Additional details will be released as they become available.