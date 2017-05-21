Woman Arrested in Deadly Salisbury Stabbing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Arrested in Deadly Salisbury Stabbing

Posted:
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

SALISBURY, Md.-- Maryland State Police have arrested a Salisbury woman in connection with an early morning stabbing.

Police were called to the 1000 block of East Road shorty after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning following a heated altercation that became physical. Police were met by several witnesses and found that Migail B. Hunter, 41, had suffered a single stab wound. He was transported to PRMC where he later died as a result of his injuries. Police arrested Latoya Elzey, 26, who police say lived with Hunter.

Elzey was charged with with first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assult and reckless endangerment. Elzey also had one outstanding warrant for unauthorized taking of motor vehicle. She is currently waiting to be seen by the District Court Commissioner in Wicomico County.

