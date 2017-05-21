New Street Shootings Rattle Some Dover Residents - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Street Shootings Rattle Some Dover Residents

DOVER, Del. -- A number of shootings in the area of New Street in Dover have some residents of the area unsettled over the recent violence.

Since the beginning of the month, there have been at least four shooting incidents on both the north and south sides of New Street, according to police. In those incidents, two people have been shot and a car and home have been hit by gunfire.

The most recent New Street shooting happened in an area behind homes in the 200 block of North New Street and left a 22-year-old man shot. Michelle Bailey lives near where the shooting happened and said the recent violence worries her because her kids and grandkids frequently visit her home.

"At night, you might want to sit outside or something but it doesn't seem like it's safe because that was almost in my backyard," she said.

The shooting happened behind Mark Farlow's home. He said he hopes police will take more steps to address crime.

"They need to put a camera in the alleyway," he said.

Rev. Rita Mishoe Paige with the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Dover said she believes the shootings are being caused by people who are coming into to Dover from out of town.

"There may need to be stepped-up police presence and patrols in that area," she said.

