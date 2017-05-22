Police Searching for Man who Hit Woman, Stole Cellphone - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Searching for Man who Hit Woman, Stole Cellphone

LEWES, Del. (AP) - Police are looking for a man they say hit a woman in the face and choked her before stealing her cellphone.

Delaware State Police say 32-year-old Stanley Mumford of Millsboro is wanted on charges of strangulation, assault and theft.

Police say Mumford struck a 31-year-old woman in the face with a closed fist around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say he also choked her and took off with her cellphone.

Police are asking anyone with information about Mumford's whereabouts to contact authorities.

