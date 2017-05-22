Police Searching for Man who Hit Woman, Stole Cellphone

DOVER, Del. -- A number of shootings in the area of New Street in Dover have some residents of the area unsettled over the recent violence. Since the beginning of the month, there have been at least four shooting incidents on both the north and south sides of New Street, according to police. In those incidents, two people have been shot and a car and home have been hit by gunfire. The most recent New Street shooting happened in an area behind homes in the 200 block of North New Stre...

More