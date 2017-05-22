Police Searching for Man who Hit Woman, Stole Cellphone

Police are looking for a man they say hit a woman in the face and choked her before stealing her cellphone.More
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash early Sunday morning.More
SALISBURY, Md.-- Maryland State Police have arrested a Salisbury woman in connection with an early morning stabbing.More
A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.More
Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Assawoman Bay near the inlet of Ocean City.More
