Harrington Cigarette Outlet Burglarized

Video surveillance photo of burglary suspect. Photo provided by Harrington Police Department. Video surveillance photo of burglary suspect. Photo provided by Harrington Police Department.

HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington police are investigating the early early Monday morning burglary of the Harrington Cigarette Outlet in the Midway Shopping Center.

Police said officers got a call about a burglar alarm at the Cigarette Outlet at around 2:55 a.m. When officers arrived, they observed the front glass door and a glass window had been broken, police said. Police said they reviewed surveillance videos, which showed them an unknown black male suspect entered the business after breaking a glass window.

Authorities said that once inside the store, the video showed the suspect took money and several cartons and packs of Newport Cigarettes, then took off through the window. The suspect then left the scene in a small-sized pick up truck, police said, which appeared to be a black or dark blue Chevrolet S10 or a GMC Sanoma with unknown registration. The truck is described as two tone, dark blue or black over gray or tan. 

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing and black mask covering the bottom part of his face. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrington Police Department at 302-398-4493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. 
 

