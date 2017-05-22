Va. Urging Residents to Register to Vote Ahead of Primary - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Va. Urging Residents to Register to Vote Ahead of Primary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Department of Elections is urging Virginians to register to vote ahead of the June 13 primary elections.
    
Monday is the voter registration deadline for the primary. Eligible Virginians can use the department's online voter registration system to check their registration status, update their information or register to vote for the first time. Virginians can register online through Monday at 11:59 p.m. They can also apply in person at their local voter registration office by 5 p.m. or mail a completed application to their local voter registration office with a postmark of Monday.

    Members of the Delaware legislature's budget-writing committee are set to begin drafting a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. 

    Harrington Police responded to a burglary early Monday morning at the Harrington Cigarette Outlet in the Midway Shopping Center, according to authorities.

    Police are looking for a man they say hit a woman in the face and choked her before stealing her cellphone.

