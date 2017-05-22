Delaware Lawmakers Begin Drafting Budget - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Lawmakers Begin Drafting Budget

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Members of the Delaware legislature's budget-writing committee are set to begin drafting a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.
    
The General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to convene Monday for a series of bill-drafting sessions stretching over the next two weeks.
    
Official revenue forecasts that were updated last week show lawmakers facing an estimated $382 million shortfall between expected revenue and expected expenses for fiscal 2018, based on current-year funding.
    
Democratic Gov. John Carney has proposed a mix of spending cuts and tax and fee increases to balance the budget for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

