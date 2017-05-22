One Shot in Domestic Incident Involving Off-duty Delaware State - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

One Shot in Domestic Incident Involving Off-duty Delaware State Trooper

(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

PIKE CREEK, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A domestic shooting involving an off-duty state trooper in Delaware has left one man shot and the trooper "severely battered."
    
Delaware State Police said in a statement early Monday that a 911 caller reported shots fired at a home on Champions Drive in Pike Creek late Sunday. When New Castle County and state police arrived, officials say they found the trooper "severely battered" and her boyfriend shot in the upper torso.
    
Newe Castle County Paramedics took both to Christiana Medical Center, where they are being treated. Police did not give details on their conditions.
    
Investigators are conducting interviews and collecting evidence at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

