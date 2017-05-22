Wilmington University Grad Surprised With On-stage Proposal - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wilmington University Grad Surprised With On-stage Proposal

Posted:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A Germany-based serviceman surprised his fiancee with a proposal during her graduation from a Delaware university.
    
Loveleigh Dey Goode was walking across the stage Sunday afternoon to claim her diploma from Wilmington University when U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Artist Jones appeared and asked the question while down on one knee.
    
Jones and Goode's wedding was already planned for September but the proposal was a surprise. Jones says both the university and Army accommodated the plan.
    
"I was supposed to be doing some training, but they allowed me to get away to come to her graduation," Jones said. "I just had to show up and propose. It was great."
    
Jones has spent about six years in the military. Goode plans to pursue a behavioral analysis career.

