Wilmington University Grad Surprised With On-stage Proposal

The DART Beach Bus service is now running seven days a week.More
Milford police are asking the public's help in identifying two women accused of passing counterfeit money at two stores on the same night.More
A domestic shooting involving an off-duty state trooper in Delaware has left one man shot and the trooper "severely battered."More
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash early Sunday morning.More
Police are looking for a man they say hit a woman in the face and choked her before stealing her cellphone.More
SALISBURY, Md.-- Maryland State Police have arrested a Salisbury woman in connection with an early morning stabbing.More
Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.
For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.
While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.More
In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.More
