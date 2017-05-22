Two Sought for Passing Fake Money in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police are asking the public's help in identifying two women accused of passing counterfeit money at two stores on the same night.

Police said both incidents occurred between 9 and 10 p.m. May 2 at the Walgreens, located at 648 N. DuPont Blvd. and the Rite Aid, located at 677 N. DuPont Blvd.

Police said that in both cases, the suspects entered the store and used eight counterfeit $50 bills to purchase merchandise. The bills were not identified as counterfeit until after the suspects had left from the businesses, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two suspects is asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/Tips.