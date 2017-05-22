Seven Day a Week Beach Bus Service Starts in Sussex County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Seven Day a Week Beach Bus Service Starts in Sussex County

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
LEWES, Del. - If public transportation is any indication, the summer season is officially here.

As of Monday, the DART Beach Bus service is now running seven days a week in Delaware. All routes run from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 a.m, with the Red Line into Rehoboth Beach starting as early as 5:40 a.m. Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson says the extended hours were designed for those who want to go out without driving or calling a car service.

"You don't have to call an Uber," he says. "It's a lot cheaper than an Uber ride, a lot safer."

The frequency of the buses changes based on the day as well. For example, the Red Line to Rehoboth runs every 20 minutes before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m. during the week. However, during the day on weekends, it runs every 10 minutes. 

Another new "Beach Bus" addition is the creation of a weekly pass, designed for tourists. It can be purchased at the Lewes Transit Center.

"We're offering a seven-day pass for 18 dollars," says Sisson. "So [if] you come down and stay for the week and buy the pass, you'll be able to hop on any of the buses and get where you want to go."

For the complete Beach Bus service, visit DART's website.

