Authorities: Stabbing of Black Student Possible Hate Crime

A Milford man has been arrested for burglary after police say he was found with someone else's credit card.More
A Milford woman has been arrested for disorderly conduct at a medical facility where police say she was told her services were no longer needed.More
The DART Beach Bus service is now running seven days a week in Delaware.More
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash early Sunday morning.More
A domestic shooting involving an off-duty state trooper in Delaware has left one man shot and the trooper "severely battered."More
Police are looking for a man they say hit a woman in the face and choked her before stealing her cellphone.More
In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.More
Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.
For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.
While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.More
