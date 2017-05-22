School Bus Crash Injures 2 Students, Car Driver - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

School Bus Crash Injures 2 Students, Car Driver

NEWARK, Del. (AP)- A school bus crash in Delaware has injured two students and the driver of a car.
    
Delaware State Police said in a statement that the crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of Harmony Road and Ruthar Drive in Newark. Police say the bus was carrying about 30 students from the Las Americas Aspira Academy in Newark when it crashed with a car.
    
Police say the driver of the car and two children who were on the bus were taken to hospitals with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening.
    
The crash investigation is in its early stages and police say they'll release more information once it is complete.

