Milford Woman Accused of Disorderly Conduct at Former Place of Work

MILFORD, Del. - A Milford woman has been arrested for disorderly conduct at a medical facility where police say she was told her services were no longer needed.

According to police, 23-year-old Katae Harper was briefly a contracted employee at a medical facility in the 600 block of Milford-Harrington Highway. When she was told her services were no longer needed, she reportedly sent concerning text messages to one employee and threw various unused medical items, including needles and vials, through the parking lot, according to police.

Harper was charged with harassment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,050 and she was issued a new contact order with the victim and the facility. Police say Harper is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for an arraignment in June.