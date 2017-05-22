Milford Woman Accused of Disorderly Conduct at Former Place of W - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Woman Accused of Disorderly Conduct at Former Place of Work

Posted: Updated:

MILFORD, Del. - A Milford woman has been arrested for disorderly conduct at a medical facility where police say she was told her services were no longer needed.

According to police, 23-year-old Katae Harper was briefly a contracted employee at a medical facility in the 600 block of Milford-Harrington Highway. When she was told her services were no longer needed, she reportedly sent concerning text messages to one employee and threw various unused medical items, including needles and vials, through the parking lot, according to police. 

Harper was charged with harassment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,050 and she was issued a new contact order with the victim and the facility. Police say Harper is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for an arraignment in June.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cruisin' OC Weekend Raises Concerns

    Cruisin' OC Weekend Raises Concerns

    Although this weekend brought in a lot of business for the 25th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City, there were many people left in town that had mixed emotions about the event.More
    Although this weekend brought in a lot of business for the 25th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City, there were many people left in town that had mixed emotions about the event.More

  • Residents Worry About Uptick in Violence on One Particular Street

    Residents Worry About Uptick in Violence on One Particular Street

    In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.

    More

    In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.

    More

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices