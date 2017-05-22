Police: Milford Man Caught Using Stolen Credit Card

MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man has been arrested for burglary after police say he was found with someone else's credit card.

Milford Police say officers on patrol in the area of the 600 block of Northwest Front Street, where a car was burglarized Friday, located 28-year-old Marque Anthony, who was being sought by several Delaware courts. Police say they found Anthony with property that wasn't his, including a credit card it looked like he had used.

Further investigation found the owners of the property, and Anthony was charged with burglary, theft under $1,500, unlawful use of payment card, theft by false pretense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say Anthony was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, and bail was set at $1,600. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.