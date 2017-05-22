Delaware Ag Officials Warn About Fire Ants - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Ag Officials Warn About Fire Ants

Posted: Updated:
By Jacqueline Karli
Connect

DOVER, Del.-  Delaware agriculture authorities are alerting local businesses and buyers of tropical nursery stock of the recent detection of fire ants in a shipment of palm trees imported from Florida.

The red imported fire ants were detected during a routine check at a Sussex County business by the Delaware Department of Agriculture's Plant Industries nursery inspection team.  The department said a "hold and control order" was promptly issued, and a treatment program to eliminate the fire ants is underway.

"Buyers of tropical nursery stock  such as palm trees should carefully inspect their plants for small, aggressive red stinging ants," said Stephen Hauss, cooperative agricultural pest Survey coordinator for the Department of Agriculture. "We need these to be reported quickly and promptly to keep them from spreading or staying in Delaware over the winter."

Ag officials said the imported fire ants are small (3-6 mm long) red to reddish brown ants. Mounds can be 18 inches high and three feet across, and have no visible external opening, unlike ant hills.  

Worker ants can sting repeatedly, and will attack anything that disturbs their mounds or food sources, according to officials.  Stings are very painful, and venom from a fire ant attack can cause a variety of symptoms in humans and animals.   Anyone finding a suspicious ant should call DDA’s Plant Industries Section at 302-698-4500 or 800-282-8685 (toll-free for Delaware only).

A federal quarantine is in place for fire ants in part or all of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Puerto Rico, covering more than 367 million acres.  The U.S. Department of Agriculture only allows shipments of nursery stock from quarantined states with an inspection certificate.

Faith Kuehn, DDA's plant Industries administrator, said anyone who travels in those states should not bring plants or plant material back into Delaware that has not been properly inspected; plants should be accompanied by a state inspection certificate. Nurseries or other vendors should check each shipment received for the proper credentials and inspection certificates.

"We are urging caution on all fronts because of the ability of fire ants to spread quickly and the danger they pose," Kuehn said.  "We have had good luck so far keeping the Red imported fire ant from becoming established in Delaware, but that depends on prompt reporting and inspections."

Imported fire ants pose a hazard to both human and animal health and to agriculture. Young animals and young trees are both susceptible to ant stings, while nests in fields can interfere with cultivation and harvesting.

Ag authorities say when their nests are disturbed, they can be very aggressive, crawling up vertical surfaces and biting and stinging in a swarm. In addition, if red imported fire ants were to become established in the state, their aggressive habits would have a negative impact on a wide variety of outdoor recreational activities.  More information on red imported fire ants can be found at www.aphis.usda.gov.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Auditor's Office Issues Report on Correctional Overtime

    Monday, May 22 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 18:38:46 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:54:13 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

    More than a third of Delaware's budgeted funding for overtime is being spent in the Department of Correction with some correctional officers earning more than their entire year's salary in overtime, according to a report from the state auditor's office. 

    More

    More than a third of Delaware's budgeted funding for overtime is being spent in the Department of Correction with some correctional officers earning more than their entire year's salary in overtime, according to a report from the state auditor's office. 

    More

  • Delaware Ag Officials Warn About Fire Ants

    Delaware Ag Officials Warn About Fire Ants

    Monday, May 22 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 18:49:10 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:51:28 GMT

    State agriculture authorities are alerting local businesses and buyers of tropical nursery stock of the recent detection of fire ants in a shipment of palm trees imported from Florida. 

    More

    State agriculture authorities are alerting local businesses and buyers of tropical nursery stock of the recent detection of fire ants in a shipment of palm trees imported from Florida. 

    More

  • Updated: Man Dead in Domestic Incident Involving Off-duty Delaware State Trooper

    Updated: Man Dead in Domestic Incident Involving Off-duty Delaware State Trooper

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:11 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:11:13 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-22 18:32:10 GMT

    A domestic shooting involving an off-duty state trooper in Delaware has left one man shot and the trooper "severely battered."

    More

    Authorities say an off-duty Delaware state trooper used her service weapon to shoot and kill her boyfriend in a domestic incident.
        

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cruisin' OC Weekend Raises Concerns

    Cruisin' OC Weekend Raises Concerns

    Although this weekend brought in a lot of business for the 25th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City, there were many people left in town that had mixed emotions about the event.More
    Although this weekend brought in a lot of business for the 25th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City, there were many people left in town that had mixed emotions about the event.More

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

  • Residents Worry About Uptick in Violence on One Particular Street

    Residents Worry About Uptick in Violence on One Particular Street

    In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.

    More

    In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices