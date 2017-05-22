Fire Officials Say Two Dogs Died in an Early Morning House Fire

VIOLA, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that is believed to have killed two dogs.

The Fire Marshal's Office says it happened in the morning hours of Monday, May 22nd, outside of Viola, DE in Kent County.

Fire officials say the fire was reported by neighbors shortly after 5:00 am in the 1000 block of W. Evens Rd, north of Felton, DE. The Felton Community Fire Co responded to the call and arrived with a 2 story dwelling heavily involved in fire. Assistance was requested from the CamdenWyoming Fire Co and the Magnolia Fire Co. The fire was placed under control at 6:20am.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to conduct the investigation into the cause of the fire. At this time, the investigation remains active.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs are believed to have died inside the mostly collapsed home.

No other injuries were reported and damages are estimated at $150,000.