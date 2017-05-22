5 Arrested in Kent County Human Trafficking Case

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case.

This investigation began on May 8, when the foster parent of a child who had been reported missing contacted police. According to State Police, the foster parent told troopers the 16-year-old girl may be prostituting via the website www.backpage.com. Detectives located a listing on the webpage that displayed photographs appearing to be the missing teen and were able to confirm her identity through the foster parent. Investigators conducted a search of law enforcement records for the phone number listed and were able to link it to 18-year-old Jason Haith of Dover and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Jessica A. Hutkin of Smyrna.

Investigators called the phone number listed and arranged a meeting for sexual favors in exchange for compensation at a south Dover motel. Police say on May 19, the 16-year-old victim was seen getting out of a car in the parking lot of the motel. After the teen exited the vehicle, the car took off and troopers conducted a traffic stop on the car. The driver, Jason Haith, and two passengers, Jessica Hutkin and Austin White, 19 of Smyrna, were taken into custody without incident. A computer inquiry revealed the care was reported stolen out of Philadelphia on April 6, 2017.

Further investigation revealed that Haith, Hutkin, and White, along with 32-year-old Donnell Singletary and 34-year-old Taliesha Haith, allowed each other to utilize their cell phones to make calls, send text messages, and/or connect to the internet to arrange prostitution activities for the 16-year-old victim and another 17-year-old victim. Police say Information also suggested that the prostitution activities were coordinated out of the Haith residence located one East Lebanon Road.

Jason Haith and Jessica Hutkin were both charged with human trafficking – sexual servitude, promoting prostitution 2nd, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy 2nd. They were arraigned at JP7 and remanded to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction on $34,000 secured bond.

Taliesha Haith, Donnell Singletary, and Austin White were all charged with human trafficking – sexual servitude, promoting prostitution 2nd, and conspiracy 2nd. They were all arraigned at JP7 and remanded to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction on $32,000 secured bond.

Because of the sensitivity of this case, and in consideration of the victims, only limited information will be released. Both victims have been placed in the safety of Division of Family Services.

Victims or persons with information regarding the activities of any of the five subjects arrested are asked to please contact Detective M. Weinstein at 302-698-8443 or Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at 302-698-8434. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.