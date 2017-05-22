Wicomico County Hires New Finance Director - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico County Hires New Finance Director

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver announced the replacement of former finance director Leslie Lewis. 

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver announced Monday a new acting finance director, Dawn Mitchell Parks. 

Dawn Mitchell Parks has worked in various finance jobs for Wicomico County over the past 12 years.

Last Friday Culver fired Leslie Lewis who worked for Wicomico County since 2015.

WBOC asked Culver why he fired Lewis and he said he lost confidence in her. Culver also said "it just wasn't working out for me."

WBOC asked Culver if Lewis' firing was related to an ongoing forensic audit the county council had ordered back in April. Culver said no, the two are un-related.

The county council said the audit is ongoing. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Discussion Sparked on Kent County's "Dangerous" Animal Ban

    Discussion Sparked on Kent County's "Dangerous" Animal Ban

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:46:41 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:46:41 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals. However, Zalewski claims he was told by Kent County the frogs would be classified as dangerous animals, even though he said the amphibians are not poisonous when held in captivity. "I'd put one in my mouth or whatever. They're completely harmless," he said. Kent Co...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals. However, Zalewski claims he was told by Kent County the frogs would be classified as dangerous animals, even though he said the amphibians are not poisonous when held in captivity. "I'd put one in my mouth or whatever. They're completely harmless," he said. Kent Co...

    More

  • Ocean City Postpones Median Project

    Ocean City Postpones Median Project

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:20:09 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:20:09 GMT

    Ocean City median project has been postponed till fall of 2018. 

    More

    Ocean City median project has been postponed till fall of 2018. 

    More

  • Wicomico County Hires New Finance Director

    Wicomico County Hires New Finance Director

    Monday, May 22 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-05-22 22:30:22 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-05-22 22:30:22 GMT

    Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver announced the replacement of former finance director Leslie Lewis.  

    More

    Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver announced the replacement of former finance director Leslie Lewis.  

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cruisin' OC Weekend Raises Concerns

    Cruisin' OC Weekend Raises Concerns

    Although this weekend brought in a lot of business for the 25th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City, there were many people left in town that had mixed emotions about the event.More
    Although this weekend brought in a lot of business for the 25th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City, there were many people left in town that had mixed emotions about the event.More

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

  • Residents Worry About Uptick in Violence on One Particular Street

    Residents Worry About Uptick in Violence on One Particular Street

    In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.

    More

    In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices