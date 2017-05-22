Wicomico County Hires New Finance Director

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver announced the replacement of former finance director Leslie Lewis.

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver announced Monday a new acting finance director, Dawn Mitchell Parks.

Dawn Mitchell Parks has worked in various finance jobs for Wicomico County over the past 12 years.

Last Friday Culver fired Leslie Lewis who worked for Wicomico County since 2015.

WBOC asked Culver why he fired Lewis and he said he lost confidence in her. Culver also said "it just wasn't working out for me."

WBOC asked Culver if Lewis' firing was related to an ongoing forensic audit the county council had ordered back in April. Culver said no, the two are un-related.

The county council said the audit is ongoing.