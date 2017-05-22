Ocean City Postpones Median Project - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City median project has been postponed till fall of 2018.

The Town of Ocean City said due to bidding they have postponed the Ocean City Median Project.

This project will place a fence or divider in the middle of coastal highway. The town hopes by doing so, the median will prevent people from jaywalking and force them to use the cross walk.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said, "That's our goal to really just direct people to the cross walks and keep people safe. We want to get people to cross Coastal Highway at the light and not subject themselves to the traffic that's coming in each direction."

Jessica Rose of Salisbury said this median is exactly what Coastal Highway needs.

"I see it 7 days a week every day on my way into work there are always people jay walking," Rose said.

Mayor Meehan said they will begin construction on the median fall of 2018 and they expect the project to be completed by summer of 2018. 

