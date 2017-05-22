Discussion Sparked on Kent County's "Dangerous" Animal Ban

DOVER, Del. -- John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals. However, Zalewski claims he was told by Kent County the frogs would be classified as dangerous animals, even though he said the amphibians are not poisonous when held in captivity. "I'd put one in my mouth or whatever. They're completely harmless," he said. Kent Co...More
Ocean City median project has been postponed till fall of 2018.More
Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver announced the replacement of former finance director Leslie Lewis.More
A Milford woman has been arrested for disorderly conduct at a medical facility where police say she was told her services were no longer needed.More
A domestic shooting involving an off-duty state trooper in Delaware has left one man shot and the trooper "severely battered."More
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash early Sunday morning.More
Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.
For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.
While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.More
In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.More
