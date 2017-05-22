White Marlin Open Tournament Trial Underway In Baltimore - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

White Marlin Open Tournament Trial Underway In Baltimore

Posted: Updated:

BALTIMORE, MD -  It was last August, when Phil Heasley from Florida caught a 76.5 pound white marlin off the coast of Ocean City. That fish made him the winner of 2.8 million dollars in prize money for the 2016 White Marlin Open Tournament. Tournament officials however said Heasley and his crew failed the post-tournament lie detector tests regarding tournament rules.

In a statement on the event's website last August, White Marlin Tournament officials said they were investigating a potential "violation of rules", and were withholding the winning prize until it can be ensured that the prize is being paid to the proper recipient."  
    
Phil Heasley, the angler who caught that winning white marlin,  released a statement maintaining that he and his crew did nothing wrong. "The Kallianassa's excellent crew and superb captain have always maintained the highest levels of integrity, they will be vindicated and walking tall in the fishing community." said Heasley.

Heasley filed a motion in October to have the polygraph results thrown out, but a  judge denied that motion, and said they could be used at trial which began on Monday in a Baltimore Federal Court. The trial is expected to last four days.    

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cruisin' OC Weekend Raises Concerns

    Cruisin' OC Weekend Raises Concerns

    Although this weekend brought in a lot of business for the 25th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City, there were many people left in town that had mixed emotions about the event.More
    Although this weekend brought in a lot of business for the 25th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City, there were many people left in town that had mixed emotions about the event.More

  • Residents Worry About Uptick in Violence on One Particular Street

    Residents Worry About Uptick in Violence on One Particular Street

    In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.

    More

    In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.

    More

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices