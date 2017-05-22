White Marlin Open Tournament Trial Underway In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD - It was last August, when Phil Heasley from Florida caught a 76.5 pound white marlin off the coast of Ocean City. That fish made him the winner of 2.8 million dollars in prize money for the 2016 White Marlin Open Tournament. Tournament officials however said Heasley and his crew failed the post-tournament lie detector tests regarding tournament rules.

In a statement on the event's website last August, White Marlin Tournament officials said they were investigating a potential "violation of rules", and were withholding the winning prize until it can be ensured that the prize is being paid to the proper recipient."



Phil Heasley, the angler who caught that winning white marlin, released a statement maintaining that he and his crew did nothing wrong. "The Kallianassa's excellent crew and superb captain have always maintained the highest levels of integrity, they will be vindicated and walking tall in the fishing community." said Heasley.

Heasley filed a motion in October to have the polygraph results thrown out, but a judge denied that motion, and said they could be used at trial which began on Monday in a Baltimore Federal Court. The trial is expected to last four days.