New Mental Health Care Program Launched in Virginia

New Mental Health Care Program Launched in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The Virginia Health Care Foundation has announced a new $1.5 million program designed to increase access to mental health care for uninsured residents and those with little to no medical care.
    
Beyond Blue was revealed on Monday as a two-year initiative beginning this summer. It will focus on the number of psychiatric nurse practitioners in Virginia, treating depression in diabetic patients and implementing a trauma-informed care approach.
    
Ralph Howell, chairman of the foundation's board of trustees, says depression and anxiety are common among patients. He says three-quarters of Virginia are in a federally designated shortage area for mental health professionals. There are only 213 psychiatric nurse practitioners in the state.
    
Foundation Executive Director Debbie Oswalt says $1.1 million has been raised so far.

